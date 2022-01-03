Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Funeral of comedy star Jethro to bring Truro to standstill

ShowbizPublished:

Stand-up comedian Jim Davidson is among those expected to speak during the service.

Jethro
Jethro

The funeral of popular comedian Jethro is set to bring parts of Devon and Cornwall to a standstill.

The Cornish comic died on December 14 at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19.

Real name Geoffrey Rowe, the comedy star built his name in the 1980s and 1990s, only announcing his retirement in 2020 after almost 50 years of touring.

A funeral procession was due to set off from his club in Lewdown, Okehampton, at 10am on Monday, and is expected to travel through Lifton before going on to Truro where a procession will be held at the War Memorial.

The service, at Truro Cathedral, will begin at around midday and conducted by the Reverend Canon Alan Bashforth and Reverend Tim Hodge.

A eulogy will be read out on behalf of Jethro’s family, and speakers will include his long-time agent John Miles and stand-up comic Jim Davidson.

Hymns including The Old Rugged Cross and Trelawney will be sung accompanied by Cornish folk band The Oggymen.

When he died, Jethro was double jabbed and had had a booster vaccination, the PA news agency understands.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News