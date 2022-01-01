Notification Settings

First Masked Singer revealed as new series begins

Published:

Six new characters – Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework, Doughnuts and Chandelier – sang for the panel.

Chandelier, one of the new characters for the ITV1 singing contest, The Masked Singer, has been unveiled (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)
The first celebrity crooner of the new series of the Masked Singer has been revealed.

Half of the 12 new characters made their debut as the latest season of the popular show kicked off on Saturday.

Of Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework, Doughnuts and Chandelier, the latter was unmasked as M People frontwoman Heather Small.

Small, known for 90s hits including Moving On Up and Search For The Hero, said the panel’s guesses had been “hilarious, as they were so off the mark”.

Television presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan have all returned as the celebrity panel charged with guessing the identities of the disguised stars performing in elaborate costumes in front of them.

Comedian Joel Dommett is back as host of the show, described by ITV as “television’s most bizarre guessing game”.

The programme will return on Sunday evening when the remaining new characters – Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone – will all sing for the first time.

–  The Masked Singer on ITV and ITV Hub continues Sunday at 7.30pm

