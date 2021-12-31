Veteran US actress Betty White dies aged 99

Veteran actress Betty White dies age 99 (Guinness World Records 2014)

US actress Betty White has died aged 99.

The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, died less than a month before her 100th birthday.

White was born in Illinois on January 17 1922 and had a television career spanning more than 80 years.

She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.

The screen veteran was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, having started out in 1939.