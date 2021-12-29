Billie Lourd remembers grandmother Debbie Reynolds on anniversary of her death

Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd has remembered her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the fifth anniversary of her death.

The Booksmart actress, who welcomed her first child last year, paid tribute to the Singin’ In The Rain star just a day after honouring her mother Carrie Fisher, who died the day before Reynolds at the age of 60.

Lourd shared a throwback photo of herself as a toddler with Reynolds and Fisher.

Screen star Reynolds died aged 84 on December 28 2016 after suffering a stroke, the day after the death of Fisher.

The Star Wars actress died after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Lourd marked the fifth anniversary of her death by singing a Fleetwood Mac tune they both “loved to sing”.

She wrote: “It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don’t like to say lost – it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don’t remember where I parked it – I always find my car – I can’t find my Mom).

“We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.