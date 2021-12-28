Notification Settings

Britney Spears says conservatorship made her ‘scared’ of the entertainment business

ShowbizPublished:

The singer was recently freed from the controversial arrangement which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life for nearly 14 years.

Britney Spears UK tour launch
Britney Spears has said the years spent under her controlling conservatorship have made her “scared” of people and the entertainment business.

The pop star said “awful things” had been done to her personally which had “really hurt me”.

She was recently freed from the controversial arrangement which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life for nearly 14 years.

In an Instagram post the Toxic singer said her decision not to release new music was “a way of saying ‘F*** You’” to those who took advantage of her.

“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” she wrote.

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs…and every time I was told “No…”

“It was a set up to make me fail.

“So much wasted time and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music any more.

“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and what I’ve been through I am scared of people and the business.

“They really hurt me.

“Not doing my music any more is a way of saying “F*** You” in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

It comes as lawyers acting for her father have called for her to continue paying his legal fees, claiming that he had “stepped up” to protect her from “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties.”

