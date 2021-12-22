Mark Wright ‘cancer-free’ after having tumour removed

Mark Wright

Mark Wright has said he is “cancer-free” after having a 12cm (4.7in) tumour removed from his armpit.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star previously shared a lengthy post on Instagram saying he had undergone surgery following a series of consultations.

In a video posted on Tuesday, the 34-year-old revealed he had “got the all-clear” and felt “so, so lucky” but that his health scare had been a “terribly worrying time”.

Wright, who has spent the last two weeks recovering from his operation, said: “I got the news the other day that it is all clear, it’s cancer free…it’s in the past, we move on.

“Going back to this operation, I have not been able to train for two weeks and this is the first longish walk I have been on since the operation, so the first bit of exercise I have been able to do and honestly just already my head is clear.

“I’ve had the worry and the anxiety of what this could have been and from staying in and recovering leaving me feeling a little bit low and not very motivated.”

Wright originally shared a series of photos showing himself in the operating theatre and the tumour itself after it was removed.

He said he saw another specialist, a breast consultant, for a second opinion and had an MRI scan before seeing a sarcoma specialist.

Wright, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, said the tumour had been sent off for further testing, before revealing on Tuesday that it was “cancer-free”.

The presenter was promoting his brand Train Wright and Eat Wright, which will re-launch in the new year as Live Wright, having progressed from live workouts on social media in the first lockdown.

Mark Wright, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, said his cancer scare was a ‘terribly worrying time’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I have been eating terribly in the last couple of weeks because I have felt a little bit low,” he said.

“I had an Indian takeaway last night, a Chinese the night before and another Indian the night before that because I have not been training and I have not been feeling 100% and a little bit of worry.

“January 1 I will be recovered from this fully. I’m still a little bit sore but I will be back in the game.”

The reality TV star, who was an original cast member of Towie, previously spoke about his tumour and surgery to encourage others to get checked.

He captioned the post: “I had a bit of a health scare recently which I spoke about the other week, thankfully I’ve had the all clear now which is amazing and I feel so so lucky.