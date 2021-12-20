Mel Giedroyc hopes she is not ‘electrified’ during Strictly Christmas special

Neil Jones and Mel Giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc has said she hopes “I don’t get electrified” when she wears Christmas lights in her hair for the Strictly Come Dancing festive special.

The TV presenter will perform with professional dancer Neil Jones for the Christmas Day instalment of the BBC flagship show.

She said: “It is all my Christmases come at once. Christmas – favourite time of year, Strictly – favourite show, put them together, I can’t believe I am here to be honest.

Neil Jones and Mel Giedroyc (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“It is very life affirming, without wanting to sound too cheesy, to be able to do this, and to know we will hopefully be entertaining people and giving people some Christmas cheer.”

She added: “It took me about one second to decide, not even that.

“My agent asked if I wanted to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Chris… and at that moment I jumped up and said yes, absolutely.”

Discussing her transformation for the show, she said: “I can’t get enough of it, I have just heard they are going to put lights in my hair, as far as I am concerned, too much is not enough.

“Let’s hope I don’t get electrified.”

The couple perform a routine to Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby and Giedroyc said the pairing with Jones has been an ideal match.

She said: “What a laugh, from day one. I was really scared on day one, we hadn’t really met before then, other than a brief encounter where we briefly passed each other in the corridor at an awards ceremony.

“So he sat me down and showed me the routine, which went on for a very long time, and in my head I was panicking, I thought I need to phone my agent.”

Jones added: “On day one, she went for a stress nap for an hour and a half. She had her blanket with her and everything.

“There is a hell of a lot of steps in it, and you manage it and make it look good.”