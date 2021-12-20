GMB to go off air between Christmas and New Year over Covid concerns

ITV logo

Good Morning Britain will not air between Christmas and New Year due to Covid-19 fears.

ITV said the breakfast show will go on an “extended break” next week in order the protect those involved in working on the programme.

Episodes were previously scheduled to run from Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31 but the show will now not return to screens until Tuesday January 4.

It comes after rising case numbers and the spread of the Omicron variant have disrupted theatre and live TV productions throughout the month.

ITV did not confirm what programme will replace GMB in the daily schedules.

A spokeswoman said: “GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday 29 (to) Friday December 31 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tuesday January 4 2022.”

A Christmas special has reportedly been pre-recorded ahead of the big day.