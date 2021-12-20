Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GMB to go off air between Christmas and New Year over Covid concerns

ShowbizPublished:

ITV did not confirm what programme will replace it in the schedules.

ITV logo
ITV logo

Good Morning Britain will not air between Christmas and New Year due to Covid-19 fears.

ITV said the breakfast show will go on an “extended break” next week in order the protect those involved in working on the programme.

Episodes were previously scheduled to run from Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31 but the show will now not return to screens until Tuesday January 4.

It comes after rising case numbers and the spread of the Omicron variant have disrupted theatre and live TV productions throughout the month.

ITV did not confirm what programme will replace GMB in the daily schedules.

A spokeswoman said: “GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday 29 (to) Friday December 31 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tuesday January 4 2022.”

A Christmas special has reportedly been pre-recorded ahead of the big day.

Following the departure of Piers Morgan in March, GMB currently features a rotating cast of presenters including Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Ranvir Singh, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News