Oti Mabuse to host Radio 4 podcast about her dancing heroes

Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will examine some of the extraordinary people who changed the world of dance in a new Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds.

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends will see the professional dancer, who has been tipped to replace John Barrowman on ITV’s Dancing On Ice judging panel, meet some of the most renowned names in dance, from ground-breaking ballet star Misty Copeland, to award-winning choreographer Matthew Bourne.

She will also meet some of her own personal heroes including South African dancer Kitty Phetla, choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips and Strictly alumni Vincent Simone.

Missing #Strictly already after THAT fab-u-lous final? Never fear, @OtiMabuse is here to save the day with a brand new @BBCRadio4 podcast for @BBCSounds in the new year ? — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 19, 2021

Mabuse will also study the lives of people who changed the face of dance, from “queen of Charleston” Josephine Baker, to Irish dance supremo Michael Flatley.

Mabuse said: “When I think of dancing, I can’t help but think of the dancers and choreographers who helped pave the way for dancers like myself.

“It’s been so great to get a snapshot into their lives and the legacies they’ve left behind.

“This series has it all – music, interviews and the chance to hear me try out some of the iconic moves myself, let’s just say there’s a few steps I will not be trying again!”