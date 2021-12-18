Paul Rudd to host Saturday Night Live with reduced cast amid Omicron surge

Avengers: Endgame Photocall – London

Long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) will go ahead with a reduced cast and crew, and without a live audience, due to the surge in Omicron cases.

The show, which airs on US network NBC and is available on Sky Comedy in the UK, is due to be hosted by actor Paul Rudd, with music from English electro-pop star Charli XCX.

Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew. — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021

The show is taped live in Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and the spike in Covid cases is having a significant impact on the entertainment industry.

A number of Broadway shows have already axed performances.

Productions of Moulin Rouge, Mrs Doubtfire, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill are among those impacted.

Paul Rudd! Charli XCX! Our last episode of 2021! THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/x05pP9eMzW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2021

Saturday’s episode of SNL will be Marvel star Rudd’s fifth time on hosting duties.