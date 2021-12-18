Chrishell Stause: Women who discount shorter men as partners are ‘missing out’

Exterior of the Oppenheim Group, Los Angeles

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause says women who discount shorter men as partners are “missing out” and that quibbling over height is “ridiculous.”

The celebrity estate agent told online entertainment newspaper TMZ that “chemistry” was the most important part of a relationship.

She and her own partner Jason Oppenheim, who is shorter than she is, appear in the LA-based reality show about real estate company the Oppenheim Group.

Asked about the height difference between Hollywood power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, she said: “Oh my God it’s so ridiculous, what year are we in now?

“How old are we? Who cares?”

She added: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it’s more about what’s inside.

“Some people do have their preferences but I think it’s silly.

“I honestly think the height thing is so ridiculous, it doesn’t matter.

“It’s about how they treat you and if you guys have chemistry. I think the height thing is overdone.”