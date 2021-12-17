Notification Settings

Killing Eve fans treated to first glimpse of upcoming fourth series

ShowbizPublished:

Pictures shared on the BBC’s Instagram showed stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in stills from the series which will air in February.

Killing Eve Season 2 Photocall – London
Fans of Killing Eve have been treated to a first glimpse of the latest series due to arrive early next year.

Pictures shared on the BBC’s official Instagram account showed stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in stills from the series, which will air in February 2022.

Comer is pictured twice in religious themed outfits, first in a white dress with angel wings appearing behind her, and then in a crimson cassock in front of an altar.

Oh is shown in sunglasses, a trench coat and a blonde wig in front of London’s Tower Bridge, while Shaw sits looking perplexed beside a swimming pool.

The BBC captioned the photos: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Your first look at Killing Eve Series 4 just dropped.

“Watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer in early 2022. New episodes available weekly straight after it airs on BBC America.”

A haunting teaser trailer was also posted to the BBC America account which showed various items on fire including postcards, a stuffed toy, a motorcycle helmet and Villanelle’s famous pink gown.

The video was captioned: “Burn baby, burn. 2/27/22 #KillingEve.”

