Jamie Foxx: Biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for my daughter

Actor Jamie Foxx has admitted his biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for his daughter.

The Djano Unchained star said he had wrongly believed that gifts such as trips to Disneyland would help “fix” his relationships.

Answering questions on The Ellen Show web series Dad Confessions, Foxx said he had undergone an “uncomfortable” therapy session where the issues had been addressed.

Responding to “What is your biggest parenting fail?” he replied: “Making sure I made time.

“Like early on and I’m trying to make it and everything like that.

“I would show up and I would take my daughter to Disneyland.

“I thought Disneyland would fix everything, Mickey Mouse is going to fix it. I came to find out that it didn’t work.

“In a very uncomfortable session with a therapist I found out my daughter was like ‘I don’t need Disneyland, Dad, I just need you.