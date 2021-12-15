Final three prepare for battle to become MasterChef: The Professionals champion

The MasterChef: The Professionals judges

Three chefs will battle it out to be named MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2021.

After weeks of intense competition, Aaron Middleton, Dan Lee and Liam Rogers have made it to the last round of the prestigious BBC cooking show, seeing off dozens of other chefs at the world-renowned three Michelin-starred restaurant Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester.

The final will see the three remaining contestants being tasked with creating a three-course meal for the judges – Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing, renowned chef Monica Galetti and TV presenter Gregg Wallace.

The winner will get their hands on the coveted MasterChef trophy.

"A masterclass in technical skills that you don't normally see in a chef of your age." With praise like that from @marcuswareing no wonder Liam can't stop smiling! ?#MasterChefTheProfessionals Finals Week continues tonight at 9pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/QMVZRzaDWU — MasterChef UK ? (@MasterChefUK) December 15, 2021

Wednesday’s episode saw four contestants whittled down to three, as head chef Daniel Marreiros was eliminated from the show.

Each finalist was tasked with reimagining a world-renowned classic dish for the judges, before cooking their own dish for Jean-Philippe Blondet, Executive Chef at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, inspired by the restaurant’s philosophy.

Lee, 29, who was inspired to cook by his aunt, said: “I feel I’ve pushed to better myself, and to be rewarded with a place in the final three is unbelievable.

“The show has really taken me out of my comfort zone. It’s the first competition I have ever done so it was all a new experience for me, but I thought I might as well go straight in at the deep end.”

Middleton, 27, dedicated a dish in finals week to his girlfriend of eight years, who he met in the fish section at work.

He said: “I feel so lucky and proud to have made it to the final three. It’s been a long battle and I’m happy to be where I am today. Just one more push to kick it over the line.

“It’s easy to watch at home and criticise the contestants, but to get in there and put your head on the chopping block in front on the nation – that takes guts of steel.”

Rogers, 25, has worked under Andrew Fairlie at his two Michelin-starred restaurant in Gleneagles in Scotland and Sat Bains at his two Michelin-starred restaurant in Nottingham.

He said: “It’s incredible to make the final three. I never thought I would get this far. I’m honestly so proud of myself and I put a lot into it.

“I think one of the best experiences has been Jay Rayner’s comment about my mackerel dish being a bobby-dazzler because I hadn’t heard his reactions until I watched the series.”