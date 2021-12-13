Adele sets sights on fourth week at number one with 30

Adele releases new music

Adele is on course to score her fourth week at the top the albums chart – and secure the longest run at number one this year.

The London-raised singer’s fourth album, 30, became the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release.

Now it has nearly double the chart sales of its closest competitor, Ed Sheeran’s Equals, in the Official Chart Company’s mid-week update.

The record details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with who she has a son, Angelo.

This week's highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart is looking set to go to @paulwellerHQ, with his new album An Orchestrated Songbook ? ? https://t.co/zwHWAjgiDk pic.twitter.com/xPeZ4p1Sjv — Official Charts (@officialcharts) December 13, 2021

Paul Weller could score his highest new entry this week with An Orchestrated Songbook, which is on track to land at number three.

It would be the former Jam frontman’s 22nd top 10 album and comes after he gained his sixth number one record earlier this year with the experimental Fat Pop.

US rapper Juice Wrld could debut at number seven with his posthumous album Fighting Demons.

The star died in December 2019 aged 21 at a Chicago airport after reportedly overdosing on painkillers.