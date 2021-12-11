Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special routines revealed

Anne Marie and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima, who are taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Fred Sirieix, Mel Giedroyc, Adrian Chiles, Jay Blades, Anne-Marie and Moira Stuart will dust off their dancing shoes for the all-star festive episode of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on Christmas Day.

First Dates host Sirieix, 49, will dance the quickstep with Australian professional Dianne Buswell during this year’s festive special to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

After a career working front of house at Michelin-starred restaurants, the French maitre’d has since appeared in a number of series relating to the food industry, including specials alongside TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo.

Repair Shop presenter Blades, 51, will be dancing the jive to the Only Fools And Horses musical song Hooky Street with choreographer and dancer Luba Mushtuk, from Russia.

Luba Mushtuk and Jay Blades (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Originally from Hackney in east London, Blades was made an MBE earlier this year for his services to craft.

Comedian and broadcaster Giedroyc will be dancing a couples choice with British professional dancer Neil Jones to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Giedroyc has presented the BBC’s Children In Need and Let It Shine, and along with her comedy partner Sue Perkins she co-hosted seven series of The Great British Bake Off.

British TV presenter Chiles will be performing an American smooth to a rendition of White Christmas by Otis Redding with new professional dancer Jowita Przystal.

Jowita Przysta and Adrian Chiles (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Chiles, 54, has presented a number of TV shows across the BBC and ITV ranging from football to business programming as well as documentaries and talk shows.

Platinum-selling pop star Anne-Marie will be dancing the cha cha with Graziano Di Prima to a rendition of Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani.

Newsreader Moira Stuart will perform a salsa with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec to Justin Bieber’s Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

Moira Stuart and Aljaz Skorjanec (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Multi-award-winning broadcaster Stuart has had a career in radio and television spanning five decades.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges and the voting audience, in a bid to be crowned Christmas champion 2021.

Last year, due to Covid-19, the Christmas special was replaced with a countdown of the top 25 most memorable dances in Strictly history, with 2015 champion Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani’s jive to You Never Can Tell/Misirlou taking the number one spot.