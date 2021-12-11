Eighth star eliminated from I’m A Celebrity a day before the final

Iâm a Celebrityâ¦Get Me Out of Here!

Football star David Ginola has become the eighth celebrity eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

Singer Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller are the final three celebrities who will compete to be crowned the winner of the ITV series.

The other famous faces were visibly shocked at Ginola being voted out of the show on Saturday, with Bridge saying: “I was not expecting that.”

He gave us hours of entertainment and the Castle won’t be the same without him, but David Ginola is the last Campmate we say au revoir to before the Final! ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QOShP6l5CF — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 11, 2021

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly about the show after his exit, Ginola said: “It surprised me in a good way and also in a bad way, because obviously it was really hard. The condition we’re living in were very complicated – the food, sleep, the lack of everything, actually.

“But I get some positive things in my mind saying, ‘Well, I’m going to get out from the castle, (and be) full of love from the people I love very much, so I can’t wait to get close to them because it’s a hell of a journey.

“Honestly, wow, an amazing journey. It’s been three weeks stuck there in a castle, and to see the gate when I came out, to see the three remaining there… I don’t know what to think. Half joy, half pleasure, I don’t know, I need to step back a little bit.”

The hosts played a video collage of his best bits during the series, as well as clips of his fellow contestants expressing how much they adored the football star while they were on the show.

He said it was “amazing” to see that footage as he knew all the contestants liked each other but he was unaware of the compliments they were paying him while he was not around.

“But it’s a victory for me anyway, it’s just a win, all the thing is a win staying there thanks to the public. It has been amazing,” he added.

David Ginola (Joel Anderson/ITV)

The French former Premier League footballer, 54, reflected on how he had been “adopted” when he arrived in the North East in 1995 to join Newcastle United and said he feels like he has experienced a “second adoption” in the Welsh castle.

In the episode, the final four contestants battled the elements in the Celebrity Cyclone trial, which saw them try to climb up a hill while being pelted by mounds of water and plastic balls as they tried to collect their stars.

Miller was particularly excited about the trial, saying: “This is what this show is all about, everyone wants to do Cyclone.”

Ginola was up first and was immediately hit by a ball and washed back and faced further difficulty when his top went over his head.

Ant and Dec cheered the former footballer on and the other campmates came to his rescue and helped push him up the slippery hill.

Bridge was next and quickly completed her section by crawling, while Gregson ran up and batted away the balls as he went.

Frankie Bridge (ITV/PA)

However, once Miller ran up and collected his star, a giant water droplet hit them and they were all washed back to the beginning.

After battling the elements for a second run, all four celebrities completed the trial, winning themselves four meals for camp.

Ant admitted: “I didn’t think you were going to do it at one point,” to which Ginola replied: “I thought we were done, right from the start.”

Later on in the Telegraph room, the football star confessed: “I’m not going to say the most difficult 10 minutes of my life, but it’s certainly in the top five.”

Gregson also admitted it was “horrific”, adding: “I am ridiculously unfit. At one point I thought I was dying. I’m not built for speed, I’m built for comfort. My wife is a fan of Winnie the Pooh and so married one.”