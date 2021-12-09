Naughty Boy: I grew while on I’m A Celebrity and overcame so many fears

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy has said he “grew” as a person and “overcame so many fears” during his time on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The 40-year-old music producer became the fourth celebrity contestant voted off the ITV series after 16 days in Castle Gwrych but admitted he came close to leaving the show while in camp Clink.

Following his exit, he reflected on his experience on the programme and said “he went in a Naughty boy and came out a good (one)”.

The most casual exit from the show, ever! ? Never change, @naughtyboymusic! We're going to miss you in the Castle! ? ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2MIUyZeBkE — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2021

He added: “It was a journey that I didn’t expect. The best way for me to go in was with was zero expectations.

“But the journey I’ve had, and the friends I’ve made and the experience, I feel like I grew in there. I grew in the way I handled things.

“When I did the trials I overcame so many fears and I wasn’t expecting that, but I’m grateful.”

He admitted his last night in camp Clink was when he “wanted to leave the most” but was glad he stuck it out as he said he would have regretted the decision, but now has “no regrets” about his time on the show.

The rapper explained his fellow contestant Dame Arlene Phillips, who he became friends with during the series, was one of the main reasons he stayed as wanted to “protect her” while they were in the more stripped-back sister camp, but feels that experience helped bond them.

Dame Arlene was the first contestant voted off the ITV series (Joel Anderson/ITV)

The music producer completed seven trials and won 52 stars for the camp, but revealed he did question why the public kept selecting him.

“I was thinking ‘I hope it’s because I’m entertaining them and not because they want to see me suffer’,” he said.

Naughty Boy added that once he started winning a lot of trials he felt like he “belonged” in the camp more as he was contributing to the group.

“That was the moment when I started really enjoying myself. That’s why with the trials I wasn’t overthinking it, I was just thinking ‘Don’t think about it, just do it’,” he said.

“I overcame so many fears – snakes, heights, enclosed spaces – and all these things that I thought that I’ve never overcome, so I’m grateful for that.”

He was due to take part in the show last year but declined as he lives with his mother who has dementia and felt there was too much anxiety at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You name a Trial, he’s probably done it! @naughtyboymusic’s journey was action-packed from day one, but his time in Camp is now up ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/hgSewC2CA5 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2021

The British rapper said his mother was the first person he wanted to see when he got home, adding: “She’s proud of me and that’s really all I wanted.”

Reflecting on if the show has helped him grow out of his “naughty” ways, he said: “I think because my life’s been crazy the last 10 years, I’ve gone from touring the world to living with mum and building a home studio and becoming a carer. It’s definitely humbled me.