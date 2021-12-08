First Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 headliners announced

Rapper Dave

Mercury Prize-winning rapper Dave, The Arctic Monkeys, and Rage Against The Machine have been announced among the first headliners for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022.

Also revealed to headline are WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, and Halsey.

Tickets for the festivals, which take place over the weekend of August 26-28 next year, go on sale at 9am on Friday December 10.

Sheffield quartet The Arctic Monkeys have not played in the UK since their 2018 Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino Tour (Yui Mok/PA)

Brixton rapper Dave, who has won most major UK music accolades, will become the youngest ever artist to headline the festivals, at just 23.

He will be joined by Sheffield quartet The Arctic Monkeys, who have not played in the UK since their 2018 Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino Tour.

Los Angeles rap metal band Rage Against The Machine, infamous for their 2009 Christmas number one campaign for Killing In The Name, also make their return to the festivals.

More acts announced reveal a range of genres for next year’s line-ups, including indie pop, rock, grime, rap and electronic.

Heat Waves singers Glass Animals are joined by Bastille and Wolf Alice as well as Dublin rockers Fontaines DC.

London rapper Little Simz is also on the bill alongside Run The Jewels as well as 2021 breakout star Jack Harlow.

Los Angeles rap metal band Rage Against The Machine also return to the festivals (Yui Mok/PA)

Melvin Benn, managing director of event promoter Festival Republic, said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern groundbreaking music.

“I cannot wait.”

The three-day festivals return to their usual venues – Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park.