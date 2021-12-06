I’m A Celebrity contestants get emotional after unlocking letters from home

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were emotional after they completed a challenge that unlocked their coveted letters from home.

During Monday night’s episode, the famous faces were paired up in the WiFi-themed task where they had to remember a series of six-digit codes and had to recite them back accurately within three guesses in order to unlock the letter for their partner.

After a few close calls and stumbles, French football star David Ginola and EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt were the only celebrities not to receive their letters due to their partners failing the challenge.

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin said: “To be responsible for somebody else’s letter… (that’s) a massive amount of pressure.”

DJ Snoochie cried that she did not want to do it in case she lost someone their letter but paired with Minchin after the TV presenter suggested it as she had already had a phone call.

They both successfully recalled the code, but Snoochie admitted: “The pressure of having to play for someone else’s letter is literally the worst thing I think I’ve experienced being in this castle.”

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was “gutted” when he failed to secure Ginola’s letter for him after he got the code wrong on all three attempts.

Miller said: “I feel so selfish because he remembered mine and I couldn’t remember his. I was so confident with it.”

However, Ginola reassured him that it was fine and did not want to see Miller in an emotional state as he said he did not need a letter to know that his girlfriend loved him.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox was also tearful after she failed to secure Woodyatt’s letter which he said he was “fine” about as he knew she had wanted to do the best for him.

Later in the day, the campers received their prized letters from home and read them out to each other.

Ginola read out Miller’s letter from his fiancee Steph Jones and their newborn son, who they welcomed in October, which expressed how much they loved the actor and also thanked Ginola for looking after him in the castle.

The footballer star got tearful while reading the note and walked away from the group, with Miller following him to give him a hug.

Ginola told Miller: “I’m proud of you, it was beautiful. They love you so much.”

As the campmates decided who would do the trial, Minchin volunteered herself as she felt she would not have properly been on I’m A Celebrity if she left having not done one, while Cox stepped up to the task to “calm the situation down” when the selection process got tense.

During the trial Critter-cal Cages, Cox opted to retrieve keys from the cage containing snakes and pass them to Minchin, who had to lie in another cage which continually filled with more critters every time she unlocked a box with the keys.

Your votes last night meant @arlenephillips was the first Celebrity to leave the Castle! How will the Camp cope following her departure? Find out at 9pm on @ITV, @WeAreSTV and ITV Hub ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oMRWlfCw0c — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2021

The pair worked well together and won all 10 stars with a minute to spare of the trial.

After the trial, Cox said: “I tried to just go and find that athlete mode. I wasn’t even thinking about those snakes.”