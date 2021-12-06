Duran Duran announce more dates for 40th anniversary celebration tour

Duran Duran

Duran Duran have announced more dates for their 40th anniversary celebration tour.

The run, which features shows across the UK and Europe, will kick off with a three-night immersive experience in Ibiza called Touch The Sunrise.

Fans will be able to join the band for the May bank holiday weekend which will include DJ sets, outdoor film screenings, and a headline show.

The renowned British new wave group will be joined by two well-known members of the UK dance music scene, DJ Pete Tong and producer Erol Alkan.

The run will kick off with a three-night immersive experience in Ibiza called Touch the Sunrise (John Swannell/PA)

Singer Simon Le Bon said: “Touch The Sunrise is going to be an extraordinary experience – and something we’ve never done before.

“Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family – so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.

“People often think of Ibiza as just a party island – which of course it can be – but there’s a side to it that we really hope our fans get to explore while they are there – that’s about the natural beauty of the place, the incredible food and the warmth of the people who live there year-round.

“Our set is going to be dancefloor-heavy – and after what we’ve all been through these past two years, we just can’t wait.”

The show will be Duran Duran’s first performance in Ibiza since 1987.

Two further outdoor shows have also been announced for 2022 at Castle Howard in Yorkshire, and the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness, Scotland.