Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Adele’s 30 could face competition from new JLS release in album charts

ShowbizPublished:

The boy band, who released their new record 2.0 on Friday, are on track to have the highest new entry of the week.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
National Television Awards 2021 – London

Adele’s chart-topping album 30 could face competition from JLS’ new release for the top spot in the UK albums chart.

The singer-songwriter has held the number one position with her fourth album for the past two weeks, and is currently on course to claim a third consecutive week.

However, the boy band’s new record titled 2.0, their first album in eight years, is challenging the pop superstar for the top spot as this week’s highest new entry to the chart coming in at number two so far, according to the Official Chart Company’s midweek update.

It would be the group’s sixth top 10 album, continuing an unbroken streak since their debut in 2009.

Ed Sheeran looks like he will hold on to the third position with Equals, while Abba are on track to maintain fourth place with their first new album in 40 years – Voyage.

Elsewhere in the top 10, the start of the festive season continues to be kind to Michael Buble’s Christmas album, which could rise up one place to number five.

Following on from the announcement that Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, their recent greatest hits collection, Between Us, is also on course to rise up one spot to number eight.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News