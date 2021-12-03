Adele lands double chart success for second week

Adele

Adele has topped both the UK single and album charts for a second week running.

Her single Easy On Me scores its seventh consecutive week at number one, with 69,000 chart sales including 8.4 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

This extends the tenure of the London-raised singer’s longest-reigning number one single.

It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all ♥️ https://t.co/QyxTf5ciTM pic.twitter.com/9nFsgNX5TS — Adele (@Adele) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Adele’s fourth album, 30, earns its second week at the top, raking in 102,000 chart sales during the last seven days.

It comes after the record became the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release.

The recording details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

Thirty holds off competition from Westlife, who are new at number two with Wild Dreams, and Ed Sheeran at number three with Equals.

Abba are at four with their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, and Gary Barlow debuts at number five with his first festive album, The Dream of Christmas.

On the singles chart, Adele could face competition from a rising star in the coming weeks.