Ninth celebrity exits Strictly Come Dancing to miss place in quarter-final

Strictly Come Dancing

Tilly Ramsay missed out on a place in the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final as she became the ninth celebrity to leave the series.

The social media star faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson in the dance-off, when she again performed her samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Stephenson and partner Nancy Xu performed their waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston again before Ramsay, who was at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night’s show, was given the boot by the judging panel.

And here is how the scoreboard looks in Week 10 of #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/P5gNlxvJTq — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021

Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo, who was filling in for Motsi Mabuse, all opted to save Stephenson and Xu who were third on the leaderboard on Saturday, while head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have opted to save the pair.

After hearing the news, Ramsay said: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me.

“From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make-up and camera crew… It’s just been the most extraordinary time.

Tilly and Nikita served hips, bounce and beaming smiles. That's how the Samba rolls! ? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/mfaD2iPtD7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021

“I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this.

“So, a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

Addressing Kuzmin, she added: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s just been amazing. I really meant it when I said I made a best friend for life.

“You’ve just been incredible. Thank you for the best couple of weeks.”

Kuzmin told her: “I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything.

“Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”