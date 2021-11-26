Barry Humphries sparks hysterics as he applauds Dermot O’Leary for ‘coming out’

Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries had This Morning hosts in hysterics as he jokingly mistook TV star Dermot O’Leary for regular presenter Phillip Schofield, congratulating him on his “bravery” in coming out.

Presenter Alison Hammond could not hide her amusement on Friday when comedian Humphries appeared to mistake co-host O’Leary for Schofield, who came out as gay in February last year.

Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Talking about his “very good memory”, Humphries, famous for his alter ago Dame Edna Everage, told the former X Factor presenter: “Incidentally, I want to congratulate you seriously on your courage last year when he came out and told us about his sexuality, because I think a lot of people respected you for that.”

O’Leary, 48, said: “Thank you. I will pass that on to the gentleman who is here from Monday to Thursday. Thank you for your kind comments.”

Hammond was in hysterics when the 87-year-old added: “No, your bravery was amazing.”

Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Later in the interview, when Humphries was speaking about his painting, he said to O’Leary: “You’ve discovered your path, you’ve told us all about it.

“I have never said this in public, but I have very low self-esteem and my artwork boosts it. Another thing that boosts it is massive applause or laughter.”

At the end of the interview, O’Leary joked: “Thank you for liberating me again.”