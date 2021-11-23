Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield join other famous faces at ITV Palooza

ITV Palooza 2021 â London

Partners in crime Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joined other household names in daytime programming for the 2021 ITV Palooza.

The pair appeared alongside a host of famous faces from the channel’s biggest shows including Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, and Dermot O’Leary.

Queen guitarist Brian May and his wife, actress Anita Dobson were among other celebrities pictured at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank, in London, as was singer Olly Murs.

Both This Morning hosts opted for classic outfits, with Willoughby in a black off-shoulder fitted dress and Schofield in a checked grey suit jacket.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid donned a sheer black lace top and fitted black skirt for the event.

May wore a teal trench coat and vibrant orange scarf, while his wife wore a glittery red dress and matching shoes.

Love Island presenters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling were reunited with former show winners and contestants at the Palooza.

Whitmore wore a burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline with puff sleeves, and Stirling went for an open collar black and white patterned shirt and suit.

Winners of the show’s latest series Liam Reardon and Millie Court cuddled up together, with Court in a pale blue floral strapless dress with a multi-tiered skirt.

The final’s other couples, Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were also pictured together.

Both Burrows and Winter sparkled in a sequined red backless dress with a golden box-clutch and glittery silver strapless dress respectively.

Kamwi wore a stunning bejewelled dress with matching necklace and elbow-length black gloves.

Fellow contestant Liberty Poole brought a winter vibe to the event with a dark sequined floor-length, with panels and forest-like detail on the sleeves.

