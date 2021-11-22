Noel Gallagher to headline new Dundee Summer Sessions festival

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline a new music festival next year, the Dundee Summer Sessions.

They will be playing at Slessor Gardens on the city’s waterfront on Saturday June 11.

Dundee is the latest city to host one of DF Concerts’ Summer Sessions festivals, joining Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Inhaler, with more artists and bands still to be announced.

Inhaler will be a support act (Lesley Martin/PA)

DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis said: “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.

“We are excited and extremely proud to announce Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds as the first ever headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions and we could not wish for a more iconic artist to launch the festival.”

He added: “Dundee is a city full of energy, creativity and ambition and so provides a perfect home for Summer Sessions and the quality of artists that will come to play the festival.”

Tickets will be available pre-sale for those who register online from Wednesday, before going on general sale on Friday.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s development committee, said: “The success of the concerts that have been staged at Slessor Gardens so far, and its place as a fantastic venue to see bands of all types, has attracted interest from a wide variety of promoters.