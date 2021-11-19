Adele thanks fans for the ‘ride’ following album release

ShowbizPublished:

Her new record, titled 30, has been praised by fans and critics alike.

Adele releases new music
Adele releases new music

Adele has thanked fans for the “ride” following the release of her new album 30.

The 33-year-old music superstar’s fourth studio effort launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim.

Celebrating her initial success, Adele shared a photo on Twitter showing her in the recording studio with her hands thrown up in the air.

The image, which showed the singer sat next to a glass of white wine, was captioned: “It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all.”

Adele wore a black turtleneck and gold hoop earrings, with her nails painted black and her strawberry blonde hair tied back in a ponytail.

The post attracted more than 750,000 likes in half and hour, with fans describing her in the comments section as a “queen” and “inspiration”.

Tracks including My Little Love, Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Hold On have been praised by fans and critics for their vulnerability and old-fashioned sound recalling the golden age of Hollywood.

The album details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with who she shares a son, Angelo.

Sunday will see ITV broadcast a special concert special filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News