Whitney Port suffers pregnancy loss after sharing struggle to carry child

Whitney Port has revealed she has suffered a pregnancy loss after speaking about her struggle to carry another child.

The Hills star, 36, has spoken openly about her fertility struggles in the past, revealing that she has had two miscarriages, as well as a chemical pregnancy – an early miscarriage that occurs when an egg is fertilised but does not fully implant in the uterus.

Earlier this month she revealed she was pregnant with “likely another unhealthy pregnancy”, but she has now confirmed she has lost the baby.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby.

Whitney Port shared the news on Instagram

“We found out yesterday, I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.

“Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now.

“And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full – I don’t physically feel like complete shit anymore.”

Port shares a son, Sonny, with husband Tim Rosenman.

She previously revealed in a YouTube video that doctors were concerned about the viability of the pregnancy, saying: “I went to the doctor and he did an ultrasound… he looked a little bit deeper and whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I’m at.

“He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn.

“The moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy.

“It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do.

“And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

Port said she is “extremely grateful” for four-year-old Sonny, but added: “I’m scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”

Port first found fame in MTV reality series The Hills, in which she starred alongside Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge.

She also starred in her own spin-off, The City, about her move to New York.