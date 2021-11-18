Pink shares details of recovery following ‘brutal’ hip surgery

Pink

Pink has shared details of her recovery process following a “brutal” hip operation as she thanked medical staff for their care.

The So What singer said her husband, motorcyclist Carey Hart, had “brought her through”, bringing her food and coffee and keeping track of her medication.

The American star shared a smiling selfie on Instagram in a room with what appeared to be rehabilitation equipment, captioned: “Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!

The So What singer said her husband has helped her recovery (PA)

“I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me.

“Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors.

“I am never not completely grateful.”

Describing the surgery she continued: “It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med(s) depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through.

“No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.

“He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

Pink, who was last month named the most played female artist of the 21st century in the UK, said she would be spending six weeks on crutches but reassured fans she would make a full recovery.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” she said.

“It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help.

Pink said she would be on crutches for six weeks (PA)

“My journey will be quick and intentional and I will make a full recovery.

“For that I am so blessed.

“I’m impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful.

“In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!”