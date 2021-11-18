Brenda Blethyn to be given lifetime achievement gong at Rose d’Or Awards

Brenda Blethyn playing DCI Vera Stanhope

Vera star Brenda Blethyn will be honoured with a lifetime achievement prize at the Rose d’Or Awards.

The actress will be celebrated for her starring role as DCI Vera Stanhope, ITV’s longest running female detective, at the annual ceremony, which recognises excellence in entertainment programming and is marking its 60th anniversary.

French actor Omar Sy will be given the performance of the year award for the Netflix drama Lupin, which has been an international hit, while writer Nida Manzoor will be given the emerging talent award for the Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts, about a Muslim female punk band.

Omar Sy in Lupin (Netflix)

The prizes will be presented during the virtual ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins later this month.

Last year the lifetime achievement award was given to Sir David Attenborough, while previous winners include Joanna Lumley, Dame Angela Lansbury and German actress Maren Kroymann.

Blethyn, who has also starred in Outside Edge, Between The Sheets and Chance In A Million, said: “A very happy 60th birthday to the Rose d’Or Awards and thank you so much for this very prestigious award.

“I’m humbled to walk in the footsteps of previous winners. I’m over the moon!”

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or awards, added: “Huge congratulations to Brenda, Omar and Nida.

“The Rose d’Or is all about recognising great talent and each of these awards marks a special achievement for a different stage of an important TV career.

“The strength and breadth of performance and production skills we’ve seen in the 2021 nominations has been truly outstanding.”

Bridgerton is among the nominees for the 60th Rose d’Or Awards (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

It was previously announced that Bridgerton, Squid Game and Strictly Come Dancing are among the nominees for the awards this year.

HBO’s Mare Of Easttown – which starred Kate Winslet as a small town detective – is nominated in the drama category alongside Aids drama It’s A Sin and Jimmy McGovern’s prison series Time, as well as Help, featuring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham and Netflix juggernauts Bridgerton and Squid Game.

The comedy nominees include the BBC’s Famalam, Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and Motherland, another BBC show.

Strictly Come Dancing is up for the studio entertainment award alongside America’s Got Talent, A League Of Their Own and The Masked Singer UK.