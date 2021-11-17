Paul McCartney reveals how his perfect sandwich comes together

ShowbizPublished:

The rock legend explained the steps to make his bagel during a conversation about new cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen.

Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed how his perfect sandwich comes together; a marmite, hummus and honey mustard bagel.

The rock legend led comedian Romesh Ranganathan through the steps to make the snack during a conversation about new cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen.

“I do a very good sandwich,” he said.

“I take a bagel, I cut it in three.”

“Often you have two bagels, so now you cut it into six. So you’ve got a top and a bottom, a top and a bottom, and two middles.

“You can get three sandwiches out of that.”

The Beatles singer then explained the mechanics of the bagel – adding protective structural layers.

“So the bottom layer I put Marmite on and then I would put a little bit of lettuce, because I’m going to put hummus on but it’s going to go through the hole if I don’t put lettuce on,” he said.

“You might get a little sliced cheese on there, you might have one slice of tomato, then you might have a pickle or two.

“Then you go back to your lettuce barrier, because there’s another hole on the top remember, so you’ve got to protect it from that.

“Then I put on honey mustard.”

His daughter Mary McCartney added: “In a McCartney sandwich we are not afraid of a condiment.”

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen is available now.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News