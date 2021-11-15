Everything you need to know about the 2021 IAC line-up

Ten new contestants for this year’s line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have been announced.

Among the famous faces heading into Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales, are Richard Madeley, football star David Ginola, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and singer Frankie Bridge.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s crop of contestants:

– Louise Minchin

The 53-year-old has been a household name presenting the BBC’s flagship morning news show, BBC Breakfast. But she presented her final breakfast instalment for the broadcaster in September, after announcing in June that she was stepping back from the show after nearly 20 years.

She first appeared on the show in 2001 and moved with its red sofa to Media City in Salford as a lead presenter in 2012.

Louise Minchin (ITV)

During her tenure on the programme, she covered a string of major global news stories including general elections, Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and terror attacks.

She also interviewed famous faces including the Duchess of Cambridge, singer Billie Eilish and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

In 2019, she hosted the Wake Up To Menopause campaign after revealing that she suffered hot flushes while presenting live TV.

She also took up endurance sport after competing in a BBC Breakfast Christmas cycling challenge and has gone on to compete internationally for the GB triathlon team in her age group.

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I really hate conflicts too and I will try to be the diplomat in the Castle. But a lack of sleep won’t be an issue for me. I am a champion sleeper and I can sleep anywhere at any time.”

– Richard Madeley

The veteran broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for Good Morning Britain recently alongside Susanna Reid, following Piers Morgan’s departure. But he is perhaps best-known for presenting This Morning alongside wife Judy Finnigan.

Richard Madeley (ITV)

The couple launched This Morning, now hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and fronted the show for 13 years before moving on in 2001.

The couple’s chat show Richard & Judy aired on Channel 4 for nearly seven years.

I’m A Celeb Quote: “But I really hope I do get voted for the Trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what. You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bloody great romp of fun.”

– Matty Lee

Olympian Lee, 23, won the men’s 10-metre synchro gold with teammate Tom Daley in Tokyo, so any trials involving heights are sure to be a a piece of cake.

Still gives me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/d9WfxPuVpb — Matty Lee (@mattydiver) November 6, 2021

I’m A Celeb Quote: “When I told Tom, he was in shock too. He is so excited for me and he has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years. He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever – I always ask Tom.”

– Snoochie Shy

The 29-year-old South Londoner has made a name for herself as a Radio 1Xtra DJ hosting the late night slot. She also hosts the podcast Slide Into My Podcast on BBC Sounds.

Snoochie Shy (ITV)

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I am actually quite a shy person when I am outside my comfort zone. I think my shy side might come out and I might be quite shy in the first couple of days but I also will definitely be a team player. I want to show everyone how to twerk too.”

– Dame Arlene Phillips

At 78, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene is the oldest ever contestant to take part in I’m A Celebrity.

She was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year for services to dance and charity, having first found fame when she created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in 1974.

Dame Arlene Phillips (Ian West/PA)

She has choreographed for some of the West End and Broadway’s biggest shows, including Grease, Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, The Wizard Of Oz, Sound Of Music, Saturday Night Fever and Flashdance.

Dame Arlene sat on the Strictly judging panel for six years alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

But her departure was controversial when she was replaced by Alesha Dixon, who had won the fifth series of the show, in 2009, which resulted in the then minister for women and equality, Harriet Harman, denouncing the BBC in Parliament for discrimination against older women on television.

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I am always the oldest and so I am used to it.”

– Naughty Boy

Music producer and DJ Shahid Khan, known by his stage name Naughty Boy, has worked with some of the biggest names in the music world including Beyonce, Sam Smith and more. He has also performed at Buckingham Palace in front of the Prince of Wales.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with music producer Naughty Boy (PA)

His song La La La, featuring vocals from Sam Smith, proved a hit and earned him two Mobo awards in 2013. He has spoken openly about caring for his mother, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2017.

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I think it is important for people like myself to create awareness about it. Dementia UK needs constant funding, and I am going to miss Mum the most whilst I am away in the Castle. I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time.”

– Kadeena Cox

The four-time Paralympic gold champion, 30, has represented Great Britain in both sprinting and cycling events. The Leeds-born athlete was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.

Having previously competed as an able-bodied athlete, she excelled on her Paralympics debut two years later and was one of the headline-grabbing stories of Rio, becoming the first Briton to top the podium in two different sports in the same Games since 1984.

Kadeena Cox celebrates winning Gold (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms)

Earlier this year, she was crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I am scared of spiders, I don’t like rats, I don’t like snakes, and I don’t like heights. But I am hoping the athlete in me will want to do it for the team and just get through that tough moment. I will scream afterwards.”

– David Ginola

The French former Premier League footballer, 54, has played for teams including Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton – before retiring in 2002.

He suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in France in 2016 and was administered CPR on the pitch by fellow footballer Frederic Mendy, who he said had saved his life.

David Ginola (PA)

Speaking on Sky Sports about the incident, he later said: “This is what saved my life. The surgeon who operated said to me: ‘I did my job but I didn’t save your life, the one who saved your life is the one next to you on the football pitch’.

“Frederic Mendy and those guys had been told how to perform CPR and they did it for 12 minutes. I was dead for 12 minutes.”

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I will be the chef in the camp. And rice and beans is perfect for me as I have put on six kilos over the past three months and I think it will be interesting to see if I can lose six kilos in three weeks.”

– Frankie Bridge

Bridge 32, rose to fame as part of girl band The Saturdays alongside Mollie King, Vanessa White, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes.

She has two children with former footballer Wayne Bridge, who she has been married to since 2014.

She is following in the footsteps of her famous husband, who took part in I’m A Celebrity in Australia in 2016.

Frankie Bridge and Wayne Bridge attending the National Television Awards (PA)

I’m A Celeb Quote: “People assume that if you are in a pop group you lead a really glamorous lifestyle and that I wouldn’t want to get stuck in, but I know I will give everything a go.”

– Danny Miller

The soap star, 30, has played Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle on and off for 13 years.

He recently became a first-time father as he and fiancee Steph welcomed their son, Albert.

Danny Miller with his award for Soap Superstar (PA)

I’m A Celeb Quote: “I am scared of the eating Trials. I can’t even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won’t stop me doing the Trials.”