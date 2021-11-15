Couple engaged during Adele live comeback concert

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 2

A couple got engaged as a surprise organised by Adele during her exclusive concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The couple, named by Oprah Winfrey as Quentin and Ashley, shared the moment with millions of people after it was broadcast on CBS as part of the singer’s album launch special.

Quentin led his now fiance blindfolded to the stage before getting down on one knee and telling her to remove it.

Adele struggled to contain her excitement, telling the audience – filled with many famous faces – “be quiet or I’ll kill you”

Quentin and Ashley loved your proposal now in front of millions. May your life together be filled with all the big JOY of this moment. #AdeleOneNightOnly — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 15, 2021

After Ashley had accepted, Adele ushered them into the front row to sit with Lizzo and Melissa McCarhy, before giving a rendition of Make You Feel My Love.

The singer joked: “Thank God you said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to sing this song to next, you or him.

“Look at her, she’s so in shock. Oh that was lovely I had a little cry.”

Writing on Twitter after the programme aired, Winfrey said “Quentin and Ashley loved your proposal now in front of millions.