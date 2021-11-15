Adele treats fans to four new tracks during exclusive live concert

Adele releases new music

Adele has treated fans to performances of four new tracks from her upcoming album 30 ahead of its official release.

The singer showcased the new numbers as well as several of her hits during a two-hour CBS special with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

The full 12-song tracklist was released earlier this month, including I Drink Wine – which was well received by fans after its announcement.

Adele performed I Drink Wine in a pre-recorded show from Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, as well as Hold On, Love is a Game, and her latest comeback single Easy On Me.

The Brit Award and Grammy winner told the audience at the exclusive concert – which included celebrity friends such as Drake and Lizzo – she was “shitting” herself as she performed the chart-topping song the first time live.

She wore a black dress with and planet-themed gold earrings for the performance.

Explaining the genesis of Hold On during an interview with Winfrey that was interspersed with her performance she said: “My friends would always say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like I am in the lyrics and the verse.

“But it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process.

Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once! — Adele (@Adele) November 14, 2021

“The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day – (that) wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum.

“The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day and still running a home and a business.

“So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well, I juggle those things as well.”

Adele also sang a selection of classics from her back catalogue including Hello, Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You.

The new album, due to be released on November 19, opens with Strangers By Nature and closes with Love Is A Game.

Other songs from 30 include My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God and Can I Get It.

The eighth song, All Night Parking, is listed as featuring the late jazz great Erroll Garner.

Woman Like Me and To Be Loved are the remaining songs.

Three bonus tracks are included in a deluxe edition of the album with US retail giant Target.