Ed Sheeran leads red carpet arrivals for 2021 MTV EMAs

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest

Ed Sheeran made a colourful splash as he arrived on the red carpet for MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The singer and songwriter, 30, is nominated for five awards at the event – which is being held in Budapest, Hungary.

He opted for a multicoloured suit splashed with yellow, orange, green and more for the occasion.

Ed Sheeran attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards (Ian West/PA)

After seeing one journalist wearing a neon pink sparkly suit, Sheeran said on the red carpet: “I like your jacket.”

The atmosphere on the red carpet was built up with a pre-recorded message from Madonna, encouraging those in attendance to make some noise.

Hundreds of people lined up on one side of the carpet as they awaited the arrivals for the annual music event.

Sheeran, Yungblud and Maneskin are among the musical acts who will take to the stage during the ceremony as it brings together stars from around the globe.

The event returns to a live in-person show after last year’s ceremony had to be held virtually for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

.@yungblud gave @Dometi_ a lil' tease backstage at #MTVEMA rehearsals as to what we can expect from his performance later on tonight. ? ? GET READY… the 2021 @mtvema are coming your way at 7p on MTV! pic.twitter.com/3ZywCX7djV — MTV (@MTV) November 14, 2021

American rapper Saweetie is hosting and performing at the awards show, as well as being nominated for best new artist alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Griff, Giveon, Rauw Alejandro and The Kid Laroi.

Justin Bieber leads the way in nominations with eight, including top gongs of best artist and best video.

The Canadian superstar, 27, is also battling against himself for best song as Peaches and STAY featuring The Kid Laroi are both in contention.

Montana Brown (Ian West/PA)

US artists Lil Nas X and Doja Cat both have six nominations each and are going up against each other for best artist, best song, best video and best collaboration.

American singer Olivia Rodrigo, Australian artist The Kid Laroi and chart-topping singer Sheeran are all tied with five nominations each.

Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation who has enjoyed a breakout year thanks to songs including Drivers Licence and Good 4 U, is a first-time nominee.

Presenters during the awards show include Rita Ora, Olly Alexander, DJ Joel Corry and model Winnie Harlow.

Becca D (Ian West/PA)

The winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Italian rock band Maneskin, are also set to perform at the ceremony.

Imagine Dragons, Griff, girl in red, Kim Petras and Columbia’s Maluma will also take to the stage.

German-born pop star Petras will be the first transgender performer at the awards show in Budapest.

MTV recently stood by the location of the awards show despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBT.