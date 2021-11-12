BBC Studios announces new executive producer of EastEnders

EastEnders titles

BBC Studios has announced Chris Clenshaw as the new executive producer of EastEnders.

The long-running soap’s previous producer, Jon Sen, who oversaw the show for three years, has left to lead on medical drama Casualty.

Clenshaw previously worked on EastEnders for four years, starting as a storyliner in 2015 before going on to script edit and story produce the London-based drama.

His stint as a writer included storylines including topics such as knife crime, mental health, and sexual consent.

Chris Clenshaw has been appointed as the new executive producer of EastEnders (BBC/PA)

Clenshaw was also part of the story team responsible for the final farewell of the soap’s greatest matriarch, Peggy Mitchell.

He has worked on multiple shows and genres for 13 years, most recently working in development at Vertigo Films and Rope Ladder Fiction and a co-producer for ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund.

Mr Clenshaw said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Walford to work with the hugely talented team on a British institution that, for more than three decades, has given us some of the most memorable moments in popular culture.

“Becoming the custodian of one of Britain’s greatest dramas is a huge honour.”

BBC Studios said its current Head of Continuing Drama, Kate Oates, will become the show’s interim executive producer at Elstree Studios until Clenshaw joins in January 2022.

Mr Sen wished his successor luck in his new role, saying: “It has been the honour of a lifetime to helm this amazing show for three years.

“I want to give a heartfelt thanks to Kate and the rest of the wonderful team at Elstree for the brilliant work we’ve achieved together.

“I wish Chris every success in his new role.”