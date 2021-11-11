Strictly Come Dancing stars team up with Girlguiding teams for Children in Need

BBC Children in Need

Strictly Come Dancing stars have teamed up with Girlguiding groups in a fundraising bid for the organisation and Children in Need.

Professional dancers Dianne Buswell and Karen Hauer joined former Strictly contestant and YouTube star Saffron Barker to surprise more than 40 Rainbows, Brownies and Guides from the Brentford District in west London.

The visit celebrated the Strictly-inspired fundraising efforts of 320,000 Girlguiding members and volunteers across the country for the children’s charity.

The Strictly stars taught the girls some dance moves (Yui Mok/PA)

Barker, who competed in the BBC dance competition in 2019 with professional AJ Pritchard, and is a former Brownie, said: “As a former Brownie myself, it was wonderful to be able to visit a unit again and join in with their fundraising efforts ahead of the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

“I love how this year the girls are adding a Strictly twist to their fundraising and it was so fun being reunited with Dianne and Karen to help them celebrate.

“I know first-hand how important Girlguiding units are and what a positive impact they can have and so it is a pleasure to be able to support Girlguiding and BBC Children in Need.”

The Strictly stars joined in with the girls’ fundraising efforts by helping judge their glitterball biscuit decorating and taught them some dance moves ahead of their danceathon.

Children in Need are encouraging people to take part in Strictly inspired fundraisers (Yui Mok/PA)

As part of BBC Children in Need’s Get Your Strictly On fundraiser, Girlguide members and teams are being encouraged to add a Strictly twist to their activities, such as making ballroom-themed cakes or focusing on achieving a perfect 10 score for running, walking or skipping.

All the money raised through the BBC Children in Need and Girlguiding collaboration will be split equally between the two organisations and will be used to support young lives across the UK.

Buswell, who was paired with comedian partner Robert Webb this series until they had to withdraw from the show over the TV star’s ill health, said: “I had such a great time with the girls today and I was so impressed with how creatively the unit had added a Strictly twist to their fundraiser.

The girls took part in glitterball biscuit decorating and learnt some dance moves (Yui Mok/PA)

“I was able to join in with some ace glitterball biscuit decorating and some brilliant dance moves for their danceathon – it is a 10 from me, for sure.

“I am delighted to be able to support charities, like BBC Children in Need and Girlguiding, that are making such a difference to young lives.”

Hauer, who was partnered with actor Greg Wise for the 2021 series, said: “Wow – what a fantastic group of girls.

“It was so much fun to be able to celebrate and join in with the Strictly-inspired fundraising activities.