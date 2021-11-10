Idris Elba confirms return to Luther

A still shot from Luther

Idris Elba has confirmed that shooting has begun on Netflix’s film version of TV drama Luther.

The feature film will continue the story of haunted rogue Detective Chief Inspector John Luther following five critically acclaimed series on the BBC.

Elba, 49, shared a photo of the clapperboard, decorated with images of the London skyline, from the set and wrote: “Oi … I’m back!”

He also shared a photo of himself wearing the grey overcoat and red tie made famous by the character.

Fans of the show were quick to celebrate and the post was liked more than 10,000 times in 30 minutes.

Series creator Neil Cross has returned to write the film, while Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne directs.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

Co-stars Ruth Wilson and Idris Elba (Matt Crossick/PA)

Described by the streaming giant as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga reimagined for film”, the project will reportedly see the detective faced with two new challenges.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is playing a rival detective while Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, will take on the role of the villain.