Adam Boulton to leave Sky News after more than 30 years

Adam Boulton

Adam Boulton has said his decision to leave Sky News after more than three decades was a “mutual” one.

The 62-year-old, who currently presents Sky’s All Out Politics show, will leave at the end of the year, he has revealed in an interview with the Times.

He told the newspaper: “Well, it’s a kind of mutual decision. Basically, just looking ahead, having been at two start-ups, first with TV-am and then Sky, I think it looks like the direction which Sky News wants to go over the next few years is not one that’s a particularly good fit for me.”

Adam Boulton has been with Sky News since 1989 (Ian West/PA)

Currently the editor-at-large, Boulton has been with the broadcaster since it began in 1989 and, as its political editor, interviewed British prime ministers from David Cameron to Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

In 2010 he was famously involved in an on-air spat with Labour’s former head of communications, Alastair Campbell.

Talking about the incident later, he told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “Of course I regret showing a little bit more temper than was necessary.”

During his tenure at Sky News, which he joined from TV-am, he also hosted the channel’s first televised debate between three party leaders in the run-up to the 2010 general election.

Referring to an off-air incident that took place in 2018, in which footage was leaked of him swearing at his Sky colleague, Beth Rigby, he told the Times: “What that was really about was me having to be my own floor manager during a commercial break, right? I don’t know why it was leaked. Look, the truth is everything gets leaked.”

He told the newspaper that giving up “daily broadcasting is a wrench” and that he is “working on some long-form stuff”.

He added: “I’ve just got to accept to a certain point that you and I, we’re tail-end baby boomers, and there’s a kind of move against the baby boomers, and the fact that we’ve had less time at the peak is just the way it goes … It’s a big change for me, but I’m still young and healthy.”

My dear friend and colleague @adamboultonSKY calling it a day. Sky News would not have been a success without his insightful expertise. We will miss you Adam xhttps://t.co/q5HTHW7fb2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 10, 2021

Fellow Sky presenter Kay Burley tweeted: “My dear friend and colleague @adamboultonSKY calling it a day. Sky News would not have been a success without his insightful expertise. We will miss you Adam x”

Rigby tweeted: “Adam’s leaving after 33 yrs. A hugely significant force, not in just our newsroom, but in the very fabric of British politics & broadcasting. I grew up watching Adam & was lucky enough to work with him. An absolute titan. We will miss you @adamboultonSKY”

Adam's leaving after 33 yrs. A hugely significant force, not in just our newsroom, but in the very fabric of British politics & broadcasting. I grew up watching Adam & was lucky enough to work with him. An absolute titan. We will miss you @adamboultonSKYhttps://t.co/btuWIJRvhC — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) November 10, 2021

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “Adam Boulton has been a hugely significant figure, both in the growth of Sky News and British broadcasting as a whole.

“Adam was the first political editor to treat politics as a dynamic, changing story, combining live commentary with video.