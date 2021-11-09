Fans given glimpse at Rocky and Rambo memorabilia ahead of Stallone auction

Sylvester Stallone at a film premiere

Fans have been given a fresh glimpse at the pieces of Hollywood history going under the hammer in an auction of memorabilia from Sylvester Stallone’s career.

The action hero, 75, is offering items from franchises including Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables at the sale in December.

A first-look at the Julien’s Auctions catalogue reveals highlights including Stallone’s original handwritten notebooks filled with ideas for the first four Rocky films.

A first draft of 1976 blockbuster Rocky is going under the hammer as part of a Sylvester Stallone auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The development manuscript for what became 1976 classic Rocky, complete with storyline details and plot ideas, is expected to fetch 50,000-70,000 dollars (£37,000-£51,000).

The same document for 1979 sequel Rocky II could sell for as much as 60,000 dollars (£44,000) – as could the ones for the third and fourth films.

Shorts emblazoned with the American flag and worn by Stallone for Rocky Balboa’s showdown fight with Mr T’s Clubber Lang in 1982’s Rocky III have an estimated price of 10,000-20,000 dollars (£7,300-£14,700).

Boxing gloves from Rocky III have a guide price of 10,000-20,000 dollars (£7,300-£14,700) while a mouth guard worn by Stallone in the first Rocky movie is expected to fetch up to 8,000 dollars (£5,900).

Boxing gloves worn in the Rocky films will also go under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Stallone memorably played US military veteran John Rambo in the Rambo series, beginning with 1982’s First Blood.

A duffle bag used by the actor in the original film is estimated to go for 8,000 dollars (£5,900).

Knives from the first three movies could go for as much as 20,000 dollars (£14,700) each while a Luminor Panerai watch worn in the franchise could fetch the same price.

Memorabilia from films including The Expendables, Cop Land and Judge Dredd are also heading to auction.

The Julien’s Auctions Property From The Life And Career Of Sylvester Stallone sale takes place live and online on December 5.