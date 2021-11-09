Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby among stars backing Christmas Jumper Day

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby have donned reindeer antlers, elf hats and festive knits in aid of an annual festive fundraiser.

The Spice Girl and the TV presenter are among the famous faces supporting Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on December 10.

Holly Willoughby supports Save the Children’s 10th Annual Christmas Jumper Day taking place this year on Friday December 10

Also joining the stars for the 10th year of the campaign are football pundit Alex Scott, who wears a red jumper emblazoned with a reindeer face, while Olympic boxer Nicola Adams’ knit features a festive red robin.

The fundraiser is encouraging the nation to upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater this year to make it the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet.

Comedian Joel Dommett is also getting into the festive spirit with a reindeer jumper featuring baubles and tinsel, and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway embodies a Christmas tree with a green jumper and matching hat.

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver, actor Adil Ray, soap star Nina Wadia and TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh are also dressing in festive knits for the charity.

Also supporting the fundraiser are former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, comedian Lee Ridley, actor Adam Pearson and former Love Island star Wes Nelson.

Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £27 million for Save the Children since its launch in 2012.