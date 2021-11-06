Travis Scott ‘absolutely devastated’ by deaths at Astroworld festival

Travis Scott

Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” after at least eight people died and others were injured at his Astroworld music festival.

The rapper was on stage at the event in Houston, Texas on Friday when the crowd surged forward in what police have described as a “mass casualty incident.”

In a statement on Twitter, Scott said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

“Love you all.”

Police Chief @TroyFinner, @FireChiefofHFD Pena and Harris County Judge @LinaHidalgoTX media briefing on mass casualty incident at NRG Park can be viewed at https://t.co/EP5O71JumG#hounews https://t.co/4Cl2dgNVWK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 6, 2021

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena has described the event as “a tragic night”, telling reporters: “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured.

“At approximately 9.15pm the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries.

“People began to fall out and become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Mr Pena said 17 people were taken to hospital and 11 were in cardiac arrest. He said the cause of death of the eight people confirmed dead is not yet known.

Police have also set up a command post for information on missing persons at a local hotel.

Scott’s partner, reality star Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with their second child.

They are already parents to daughter Stormi.