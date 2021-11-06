Dolly Parton set for 9 to 5 reunion with Grace And Frankie guest role

Dolly Parton at Glastonbury

Dolly Parton will be reunited with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin with a guest appearance on Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie.

Country music star Parton, 75, will have an undisclosed role in the seventh and final season of the show.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter and said: “It’s finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!”

It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!! pic.twitter.com/JIZRVWqPGT — Netflix (@netflix) November 5, 2021

Grace And Frankie features Fonda, 83, and Tomlin, 82, in the lead roles as two women brought together when their husbands fall in love with each other.

The two actresses famously starred alongside Parton in 1980 comedy film 9 to 5 as office workers who dream of getting their own back on an autocratic boss.

Parton previously said she would jump at the chance to star in Grace And Frankie.

Speaking in February, she told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve been trying to do Grace And Frankie for years. We worked so well together on 9 to 5, it’s a crazy wonderful show.

“We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. So when it’s safe for us to actually do a production, when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

Grace And Frankie premiered in 2015 and has proven a hit with critics.