ITV confirms I’m A Celebrity’s return date

The upcoming series will feature a new batch of famous faces.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to screens on Sunday November 21, ITV has confirmed.

The broadcaster said the series, which will again be filmed in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, will start at 9pm.

The flagship show is returning to Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location of the Australian jungle.

The celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed.

However a number of stars, including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins, have been rumoured to be taking part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

A teaser for the forthcoming series released last month saw co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly riding through a valley on horseback, sitting around in a camp and playing with military figurines.

