Sir Cameron Mackintosh attends celebration for theatre named in his honour

ShowbizPublished:

He previously gifted £1 million towards the contruction of the venue.

The Mack
The Mack

West End impresario Sir Cameron Mackintosh has attended a special performance of Les Miserables to celebrate a new theatre being named in his honour.

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in Peckham, south London, has named its new venue The Mack in recognition of his “long-standing support” for the institution, it said in a statement.

Sir Cameron gifted £1 million towards the building of the new theatre.

He was joined at the launch by Mountview alumni Amanda Holden, best known as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, and Olivier-nominated actor Cleve September.

The Mack
Sir Cameron Mackintosh on stage at The Mack (Aaron Chown/PA)

He also gave his permission for his musical version of Les Miserables to be performed for the first time by a drama school to celebrate its opening.

Sir Cameron said: “The opening tonight of the new theatre The Mack at the heart of Mountview’s exciting new home in vibrant Peckham will resound appropriately with the thrilling voices of this year’s young talented final year students singing ‘When Tomorrow Comes’ as they perform the first ever student production of the full version of Les Miserables.

“I look forward to many more generations of students also receiving a magnificent start and training for the theatre when their tomorrow comes at Mountview in the future.”

The Mack
Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Cleve September and Amanda Holden (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mountview chair Vikki Heywood added: “On behalf of Mountview I am thrilled to welcome Sir Cameron to open The Mack with a production of his iconic musical Les Miserables.

“This incredible theatre space will provide the next generation of talent with invaluable learning and performance opportunities for years to come and allows Mountview to continue offering the very highest level of dramatic training to our students.”

The Mack is a 200-seat theatre which “provides our students with professional standard facilities that mirror the exceptional quality of their work and prepare them for lifelong careers”, according to Mountview’s website.

The Mack
The impresario helped fund the venue (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mountview alumni also include Les Miserables composer Claude-Michel Schonberg.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News