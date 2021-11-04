Ed Balls and Robert Rinder to guest host Good Morning Britain

Ed Balls at an awards show

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and TV judge Robert Rinder have been announced as guest hosts on Good Morning Britain.

Strictly Come Dancing star Balls, 54, will appear alongside Susanna Reid for three days from Monday November 15, ITV said.

Rinder, a barrister who fronts his own reality courtroom series, will join Reid on November 10 and December 1.

TV judge Robert Rinder will guest host Good Morning Britain, ITV said (Matt Alexander/PA)

Balls said: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.

“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts. I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”

Rinder, 43, said: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa. Plus, who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”

The news of the guests hosts comes after Richard Madeley confirmed he will continue as a guest presenter of Good Morning Britain.

The veteran broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for the ITV breakfast programme following Piers Morgan’s departure in March.

Welcoming the additions of Balls and Rinder, Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain editor, said: “We have a great existing roster of presenters on GMB and it’s always exciting to welcome new guest hosts to the show. We look forward to both Ed and Rob joining the team for some dates this month.”