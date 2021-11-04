Actress Sarah Parish arrives home after fracturing spine on Turkish holiday

Sarah Parish

Actress Sarah Parish has arrived back in the UK after breaking a rib and fracturing her spine in Turkey.

The Bancroft star revealed on social media over the weekend that she was in hospital after a “nasty fall” on to a hard surface while on holiday with her family.

Parish, 53, updated her Instagram on Wednesday night to say she was flying home and thanked her husband James Murray for organising her trip back.

The actress informed her Instagram followers that she had returned home (Sarah Parish Instagram/PA)

She shared a photo of herself lying in an aeroplane to her Instagram story with the caption: “I’m home! Thank you @thejimmurray for getting me here and sorting everything out. #hero.”

The actress had previously been enjoying a family trip with her husband and two children in Turkey for the half-term holiday, sharing photos of them wake-boarding, wake-surfing and scuba diving.

She later shared a selfie of herself in a hospital bed announcing the news of the accident.

She wrote: “A broken rib?? No, no, that’s not enough for this f**k wit.

“Let’s pop in to the equation a nasty fall on a very hard surface resulting in a fractured spine. Yes, that’s better.

“Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS.

“Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now.”

The actress thanked her husband James Murray for organising her trip home (Ian West/PA)

Friends and famous faces sent their support to Parish, with It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies writing: “Ouch!! Get well xx.”

Actor Sebastian de Souza commented on the post: “My dearest Sarah I am so sorry you poor thing. I hope you are not in too much pain and that you are able to get out and back to Nellie and Jim as soon as poss. Love you so much and sending you – my hero – all the positive vibes and strength in the world!”