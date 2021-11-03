The Wanted’s Tom Parker says his brain tumour is ‘under control’

2013 Fusion Festival – Birmingham

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has said his brain tumour has been brought “under control”.

The pop singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a tumour which was “inoperable” and “terminal”.

On Wednesday he shared the update on his condition alongside a picture of himself smiling with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children.

Parker wrote on Instagram: “I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control.

“We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE.

“Such a mix of emotions . We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey.

“Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.

“Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me,Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo.”

Kelsey Hardwick and Tom Parker (Yui Mok/PA)

Last month, Parker appeared in Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer event, which raised £31,169,340.