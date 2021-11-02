Daisy May Cooper recruits Carole Baskin for help in dispute with publisher

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper has employed the services of Tiger King star Carole Baskin to assist her in a financial dispute with her publisher.

The This Country creator and actress claims she has not been paid the final instalment she is owed by Penguin Michael Joseph for her memoir Don’t Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her.

Cooper, best known for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC series, shared a video recorded by Baskin through the celebrity video service Cameo, where members of the public can pay stars to record personalised messages for them.

In the video, the reality star instructs the company to pay the money.

Cooper wrote on Instagram: “Penguin still aren’t paying me my final instalment, despite doing all the press/ everything they f****** asked for with the book.

“So I am refusing to communicate unless it’s through Carol Baskin.”

In the video, Baskin can be heard saying: “Pay Daisy her money. What is the matter with you guys? Pay her what you owe her, for crying out loud.

“Daisy is not going to be talking to you guys any more, she’s going to go through Carole Baskin and bring the message through me to you, because you guys are askin’ for a Baskin by not paying Daisy what she’s owed.

“What were you thinking? Daisy and I are going to come after you and we are going to put you in a cage, just like the animals that you are for not paying what she is owed.

“We are going to be coming after you with nets and leashes and tranquiliser darts, for crying out loud. Yeah, we are just kidding.”

Baskin, who charges £182 for videos for personal use and £364 for a business video for a marketing campaign, appeared to reveal she was confused by the message she had been asked to relay.

She added: “I don’t know what is happening here, but Daisy wants to get paid.

“I usually sign off by saying ‘Stay cool, cats’ but you’re not being cool cats, so pay Daisy and then maybe we can have a cool cats and kittens conversation.”

Cooper’s book promises to give an insight into her life before fame, including her time in rural Gloucestershire with her brother, Charlie, which inspired the siblings to create This Country.